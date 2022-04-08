Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

