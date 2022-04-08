Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 314.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sempra by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,951,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sempra by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,619 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sempra by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

SRE stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $169.90. 13,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $170.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

