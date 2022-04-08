REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 16.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.06. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

