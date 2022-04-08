Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 248 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.58. 18,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,466. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.83. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $153.84 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

