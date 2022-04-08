Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 1,363.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,751 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,229. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

