Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,533 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after buying an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,758,000 after buying an additional 47,488 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,328. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.18. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.57 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.25.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

