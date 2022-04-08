Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSE ZWS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,744. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Zurn Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

