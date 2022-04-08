AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.95.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,816,492. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

