$908.51 Million in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will post sales of $908.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $925.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.80 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

DBD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of DBD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 25,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,728. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

