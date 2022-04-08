Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.
Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,152. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.
In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
