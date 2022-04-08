Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,152. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

