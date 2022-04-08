Centric Cash Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

