Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.14. 12,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,017. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

