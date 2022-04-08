Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.32 and its 200 day moving average is $257.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,332.50 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

