Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,756. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 302.09%.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.