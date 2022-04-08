Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,728.33 ($48.90).

WTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.44) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.77), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($98,744.92).

LON WTB traded up GBX 43.04 ($0.56) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,826.04 ($37.06). The company had a trading volume of 675,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,321. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -20.00. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,646 ($47.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,882.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,035.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

