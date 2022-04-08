Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,728.33 ($48.90).
WTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.44) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.77), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($98,744.92).
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
