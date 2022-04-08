Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

CLOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 90,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,301,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.64. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $432.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,164 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,705,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 614,777 shares during the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

