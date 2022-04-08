Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 301,696 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 301,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000.

OTCMKTS SAMAU remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

