Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

NASDAQ:DAOOU remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,100. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.15.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

Crypto 1 Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.