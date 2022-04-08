Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

NYSE IFF traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $124.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,113. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 124.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

