Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Ventas worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ventas by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 46,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,880. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

