Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,951 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,817 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.72. 34,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,500. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.