Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 871.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,841,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ExlService by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,312,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ExlService by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,065. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.28 and a 1-year high of $149.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

