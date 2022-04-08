Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after buying an additional 186,145 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,734,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 124,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

