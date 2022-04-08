Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $4.53 Million in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Steven Madden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,593,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $19,553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 186.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after buying an additional 348,914 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,323. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

