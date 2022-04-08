Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $759.23 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $712.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.68. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

