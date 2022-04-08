TAGStone Capital Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $221.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

