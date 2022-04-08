Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $273.52 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.94.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

