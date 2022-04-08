$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Masco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,410. Masco has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

