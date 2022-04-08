Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $419.74

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 419.74 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 414.44 ($5.44), with a volume of 1235369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.31).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 316.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 256.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

