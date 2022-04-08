Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 4%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.73 and last traded at $47.86. Approximately 3,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,391,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $89,241,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $217,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $16,136,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $6,960,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

