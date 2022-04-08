Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.84. 9,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,645,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
