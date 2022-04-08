Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 3.4%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.11 and last traded at $164.42. Approximately 44,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,456,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average of $238.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,054 shares of company stock valued at $34,737,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

