AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 5.2%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 2,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 717,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

