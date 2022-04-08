Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 208,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,184,107 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.