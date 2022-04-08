Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 208,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,184,107 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.79.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.
The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 1.94.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
