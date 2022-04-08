Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,991 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $16.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $681.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 95.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

