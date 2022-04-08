Thore Cash Market Cap Tops $12,633.56 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $12,633.56 and approximately $135,129.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00260159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001361 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.