Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.84).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KGH shares. Shore Capital lowered shares of Knights Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.38) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.76), for a total value of £40,452.72 ($53,052.75).

Knights Group stock traded down GBX 6.53 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 158.47 ($2.08). 588,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,680. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 142.19 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 472 ($6.19). The stock has a market cap of £132.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 312.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 376.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

