Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on KELTF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.70.
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
