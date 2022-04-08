Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NYSE MO opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

