Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,305 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 281,103 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,709,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.07. 11,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.29. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

