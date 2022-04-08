Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,892 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,057. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

