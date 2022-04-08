Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FOX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 87,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

