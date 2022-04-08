Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $5.77 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HLT traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.24. 25,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,680. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.