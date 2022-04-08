Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,210. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

