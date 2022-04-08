Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,154 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of Avid Bioservices worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 348.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $142,338.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $609,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. 5,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

