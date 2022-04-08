Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.19 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 380.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of HSII traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $39.46. 712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,498. The firm has a market cap of $773.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.76. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

