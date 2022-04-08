Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.31. Approximately 645,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,822,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

