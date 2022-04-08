Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.59). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.20. 407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

