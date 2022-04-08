HOPR Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $652,632.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $28.39 million and approximately $652,632.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.07 or 0.07502502 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,735.44 or 1.00219328 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

