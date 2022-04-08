Project Pai (PAI) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00079694 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000205 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,799,376,830 coins and its circulating supply is 1,596,286,029 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

